Covid News updates: Nepal administers covid-19 jabs to children above 12 years

Nov 23, 2021, 12:25 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
It's been a week since Nepal began vaccinating children above the age of 12, using Pfizer jabs donated by the United States. WION's Saloni Murarka brings this ground report from Kathmandu.
Read in App