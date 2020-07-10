COVID-19 to cost global banks $2.1 trillion by the end of 2021

Jul 10, 2020, 10.25 AM(IST)
Global banks face combined loan losses of $2.1 trillion by the end of 2021 as a result of the coronavirus crisis, credit ratings agency S&P Global estimates, with a hit of $1.3 trillion this year more than doubling the 2019 level.