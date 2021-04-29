COVID-19 situation in India remains grim, death toll surge pass 200,000 mark

Apr 29, 2021, 01:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The COVID-19 pandemic in India continues to worsen as the country continues to report more than 300,000 cases everyday. The death toll surge has passed 200,000 and still there seems to be no end insight.
