Covid-19 Latest News Updates: Sydney to end quarantine; FDA Advisers back Moderna booster shot

Oct 15, 2021, 04:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Sydney is all set to end its quarantine for fully vaccinated international travellers from November 1, the country had closed its international borders in March 2020 due to pandemic. Here's more on Covid-19 latest updates.
Read in App