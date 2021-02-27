COVID-19 Impact: Homelessness spikes in Russia!

Feb 27, 2021, 08.50 AM(IST) WION Video Team
COVID-19 impact in Russia: For the poor in Moscow who have no shelter over their head, finding a place to live is a matter of life & death. A charity in Moscow said the number of people who have sought refuge in shelter homes has gone up by 300%.
