COVID-19 cases surge in India, Maharashtra is India's worst affected state

Mar 29, 2021, 08.15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
This year, Holi has come at a time when the country is in the grip of the second wave of Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). And the latest figures show that India has shown the biggest jump in COVID-19 weekly cases in the past week.
