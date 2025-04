Southeast Asian nations are rushing to avoid the economic fallout of U.S. tariffs, with many seeking to negotiate with President Donald Trump rather than retaliate. As major exporters to the U.S., countries like Vietnam, Cambodia, and Indonesia have expressed their willingness to engage in talks over the reciprocal tariffs Trump announced, which range from 10% to as high as 50%. Meanwhile, Singapore has indicated it will not impose retaliatory tariffs, focusing instead on negotiations.