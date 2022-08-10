Counting underway in Kenya elections

Aug 10, 2022
Kenyan's are waiting eagerly as the counting for the Presidential elections is underway. Preliminary results show tight race between Raila Odinga and William Ruto. WION in an interview with Leon Ssenyahge, correspondant from Kampala, Uganda.
