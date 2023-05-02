Counter terrorism department in Swat Valley blown apart in twin explosions | World At War

At least 16 people, mostly policemen, were killed and over 50 were wounded in two powerful explosions that ripped through a Pakistani police station on the 24th of April. Such was the impact of the explosions that it levelled the counter-terrorism department in Kabal town of Swat valley. Pakistani prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, initially described the blasts as a "suicide attack". But later tweeted that " the nature of the blast is being investigated". No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, though in recent months, the Pakistani Taliban have been responsible for a wave of attacks, specifically targeting the police personnel.