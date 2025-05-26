Could the pope lose his US citizenship?

The Pope has declared himself a Roman as he completed the final ceremonial steps cementing his role as the Bishop of Rome. His election as the first US-born leader of the Catholic Church puts him in a legally thorny position in a way because besides already being a US citizen, the Pope is also a foreign head of state. Questions have surfaced pertaining to whether the Pope will remain a US citizen while leading a foreign government. Watch in for more details!