LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Corruption Destroys Zelensky's Credibility in Peace Talks as Russia Advances in East Ukraine

Corruption Destroys Zelensky's Credibility in Peace Talks as Russia Advances in East Ukraine

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 01, 2025, 22:17 IST | Updated: Dec 01, 2025, 22:17 IST
Corruption Destroys Zelensky's Credibility in Peace Talks as Russia Advances in East Ukraine
Allegations of corruption have undermined Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s credibility in ongoing peace negotiations, even as Russian forces make advances in eastern Ukraine.

Trending Topics

trending videos