Corporate Net Zero: Only 4% of targets meet UN’s strict criteria
The biggest companies across the world do not seem to be serious about tackling carbon emissions. A report by net zero trackers, an independent data consortium, shows that just a fraction of the world's 2,000 biggest listed companies meet the united nations guidelines for what constitutes a quality pledge. However, nearly half of the world's 2,000 biggest listed companies have set a target to get to net-zero emissions by mid-century.