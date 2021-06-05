Coronavirus Update: India witnesses further dip in daily caseload

Jun 05, 2021, 08:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
India continues to witness a dip in it's daily COVID-19 case load with over 120,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. This is perhaps the lowest number of new infection recorded in a single day in nearly two months.
