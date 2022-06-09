Coronavirus News Updates: India reports 7,240 cases in one day

Published: Jun 09, 2022, 09:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The country has reported more than 7,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hour period which is nearly a 40 jump for the second straight day, this is also the highest jump in the number of daily cases since March 2.
Read in App