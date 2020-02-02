Coronavirus ground zero report from China's Wuhan

China faced mounting isolation in the face of increasing international travel curbs and flight suspensions on Saturday, as the death toll from a spreading coronavirus outbreak rose to 259. The epidemic has led to mass evacuations of foreign citizens as world airlines halt flights, and risks exacerbating a slowdown in growth in the world's second-largest economy. Approved by Chairman of the Central Military Commission Xi Jinping, 1,400 medical staff from the armed forces are tasked with treating patients in the Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan starting from Monday. In this segment of WION, CGTN correspondent Xinchen Xu gives live updates from China's Wuhan to WION.