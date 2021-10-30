COP26 to start from October 31, over 120 nations to participate

Oct 30, 2021, 10:20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The 13 days long COP26 Summit will kick-start from October 31. The summit in Glasgow, which is being co-chaired by UK and Italy, will see participation by heads of state and governments from over 120 nations.
