Controversy Legacy Bill passed by UK's House of Commons

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 03:10 PM IST
The government's contentious Legacy Bill was approved after a vote in Westminster, despite substantial opposition in Northern Ireland. The attempt by the House of Lords to amend the law was defeated by a vote of 288 to 205. The statute prohibits new investigations into crimes committed during the Troubles and gives limited amnesty to persons convicted of murder.

