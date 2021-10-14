Content of India, US Relation substantial says Indian Envoy to US Taranjit Sandhu

The Indian envoy to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu has said that the "character and content" of Indo US relationship is very substantial and PM Modi and President Biden's "chemistry was very much visible" during the former's Washington visit. Speaking to our Diplomatic Correspondent Sidhant Sibal from Washington, Envoy Sandhu said PM's US visit in September was "landmark visit in terms of symbolism, atmospherics, substance" which key focus during the bilateral was on covid, trade, Afghanistan, defense. September in person meet between PM Modi and President Biden was the first such meet between the 2 leaders since the new admin took charge in Washington earlier this year. He pointed out to the increased engagements between the 2 sides including the visit of US deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman, United States' chief of naval operations admiral Michael M Gilday India visit, and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's US visit. He said, "no area of human endeavor that is untouched by this important partnership". Both sides will soon be part annual 2+2 foreign and defense ministers meet in US towards the end of the year. He also slammed Pakistan, saying, "events in Afghanistan have only exposed them even more". Pakistan's support to cross border terror has been key part of India, US conversations.