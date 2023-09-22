Conservative party continues to gain popularity in Canada, Trudeau's popularity declines

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 07:30 PM IST
Pierre Poilievre, the leader of the Conservative Party, is favored by 41% of respondents in an Ipsos survey to be the prime minister of Canada. Support for Trudeau is still 31%.

