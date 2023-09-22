Conservative media mogul Rupert Murdoch hands empire to son Lachlan

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 02:55 PM IST
Rupert Murdoch, an Australian-American media entrepreneur and business magnate, has resigned as chairman of Fox Corp and News Corp., capping a career spanning more than seven decades in which he built a media empire spanning Australia and the United States. With effect from the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of each firm in mid-November, he will resign as chairman of each board.

