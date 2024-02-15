Congress leader Sonia Gandhi files nomination for Rajya Sabha polls

One of India's tallest politicians, Sonia Gandhi, who led the congress party for over two decades has bid farewell to the lower house of parliament. Making her intentions clear that she won't contest the party's upcoming election from the Rae Bareily seat. On Wednesday, Sonia Gandhi filed her nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections from Rajasthan. She was accompanied by her son Rahul and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The polls will be held for three seats from the state on February 27.