Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, on December 18 launched the party's crowdfunding campaign in Delhi, asking people to join the fight against unemployment and rising costs. Kharge donated a sum of ₹1,38,000 from his salary to launch the "Donate for Desh" campaign in the presence of party leaders and general secretaries K. C. Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh and treasurer Ajay Maken.