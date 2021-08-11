Conference held in Doha to discuss Afghanistan situation, conduct peace talks

Aug 11, 2021, 08:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Amid the ongoing violence in Afghanistan, a three-day conference is underway in Doha to discuss peace talks in Afghanistan. The participants at the high-level talks include representatives from UN, Qatar, US, UK, EU, China, Uzbekistan and Pakistan.
