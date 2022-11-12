Concern over Iran's nuclear program; West seeks country's 'urgent cooperation'

The major Western powers - US, UK, France and Germany want the UN nuclear watchdog to pass a resolution on Iran. The countries want the International Atomic Energy Agency to ask Iran to explain the Uranian traces found at the three undeclared sites.
