Commonwealth Secretary-General praises India's G20 leadership and lunar triumph

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
Patricia Scotland, the Commonwealth Secretary-General, has expressed her elation about India hosting the G20 Summit while emphasizing New Delhi's nuanced understanding of the challenges faced by the diverse 56 countries within the Commonwealth community. She also praised India's accomplishment in its lunar mission, Chandrayaan 3 and India's digital revolution. Watch to know more in this interview.

