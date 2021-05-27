Colombia Violence: 18-year old protester dies during anti-govt protests

May 27, 2021, 11:45 AM(IST) WION Video Team
An 18-year-old student of the university died after being shot during a protest late Tuesday night in Tulua, western Colombia, police said, as the country approaches a month of anti-government mobilization that claimed the lives of dozens of people.
