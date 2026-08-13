/Colombia Quake Death Toll Hits 265 | Hundreds Missing As Rescue Teams Race Against Time

Colombia is mourning after a powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake devastated parts of the country, killing 265 people, injuring thousands and leaving nearly 500 people missing. Rescue teams are working around the clock as the crucial window for finding survivors approaches. The earthquake struck western Colombia near San José del Palmar in the department of Chocó. More than 11,000 homes, along with educational institutions, places of worship and businesses, have reportedly been damaged or destroyed. As rescue operations enter their final phase, humanitarian aid is reaching affected communities. Temporary medical shelters have been established in Cali, while emergency responders, doctors, nurses and medical students work to treat the injured. Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella has declared an economic emergency to accelerate relief and reconstruction efforts, along with three days of national mourning. The government has also rejected claims that earthquake assistance was being accepted or rejected based on political ideology, saying aid offers are being considered without political or ideological conditions.