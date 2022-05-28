Colombia Presidential election: Petro and Gutierrez go head to head

Published: May 28, 2022, 05:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
As Colombia hopes for change with its presidential elections on May 29th, all candidates met for a final debate on Friday. While the race is between Petro and Gutierrez, Petro takes 40% opinion poll votes.
