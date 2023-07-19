Colombia: landslide kills at least 15 and injures more than six

At least 15 people died in a landslide in Colombia after heavy rain led to a stream bursting its bank in a village–according to local reports, at least six people are injured, more than 20 houses in El Na-Ran-Jal village are destroyed, and the key bridge connecting the south of the country with the capital Bogota has collapsed. Authorities also reported heavy traffic between Bogota and the south of the country. President Gustavo Petro, who is currently attending a summit in Brussels, sent his condolences to those affected by the tragedy.