/Colombia Earthquake: Woman Dies Protecting Her Blind Dog Under Rubble | Heartbreaking Final Goodbye

A heartbreaking story has emerged from Colombia following the devastating 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck the western part of the country on August 10. Colombian lawyer Lenny Ruiz died after shielding her 12-year-old blind dog, Salomón, with her body when the building collapsed in Cali. Rescuers later found Salomón alive beneath the rubble, protected by Lenny's final act of love. Salomón, who suffers from epilepsy that left him blind, was later reunited with Lenny's family. In an especially emotional moment, the dog was brought to Lenny's coffin to say goodbye, with footage of Salomón sitting on top of the coffin spreading across social media.