/Colombia Earthquake: Rescue Teams Race to Find Survivors as Death Toll Nears 250

A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake has struck western Colombia, triggering a massive rescue operation as emergency teams race to find survivors trapped beneath collapsed buildings. Nearly 250 people have reportedly been killed, while thousands remain missing or unaccounted for in some of the hardest-hit areas. Rescue teams in Pereira, Cali and other affected regions are working around the clock using sniffer dogs, heavy machinery, cameras, radar and seismic sensors. In one dramatic rescue, crews pulled a 32-year-old woman alive from the rubble of a collapsed building in Pereira, prompting cheers and applause from exhausted rescuers and volunteers. The earthquake has caused widespread destruction, with more than 1,600 buildings reportedly damaged or collapsed. Hospitals, airports and major highways have also been affected, while aftershocks have forced many survivors to sleep outdoors in makeshift shelters.