Colombia Bus Accident: At least 20 killed, driver lost control in foggy area

Published: Oct 16, 2022, 03:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
South American nation of Colombia at least 20 people have died and 15 others left injured in a bus accident on Saturday. As per the police, the accident occurred as the bus overturned on the Pan-American Highway.
