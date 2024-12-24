The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted light to heavy rainfall in several parts of India for Tuesday, while cold waves continue to grip many regions. According to the IMD, the well-marked low-pressure area over the southwest and adjoining West-Central Bay of Bengal is likely to move west-southwards, bringing light to heavy rainfall in Southern India. The IMD also predicts dense fog conditions in isolated areas of North India. Watch in for more details!
Cold Wave Grips Several Parts Of India; Dense Fog predicted In North India
