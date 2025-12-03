/Cold Moon 2025: Last Supermoon Lights Up The December Sky

The last supermoon of the year shines bright this week, reaching peak illumination at 6:15 p.m. EST today, Dec. 4, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. This full 'cold moon' is the third and last of the year and orbits 221,965 miles from Earth. It appears full tonight and will also be visible as full on Friday night. If weather permits, this visual spectacle makes it perfect for taking photos or simply admiring a gorgeous autumnal evening sky. Watch the full video to learn more.