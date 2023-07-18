Australia take aim at FIFA over gender pay gap

With less than three days to go for the 2023 Women's World Cup Australia have called out FIFA on the massive World Cup gender pay gap. The Matildas have also called on more countries to strike collective bargaining agreements to make the women's game as big as it can be. The total prize pot for the Women's World Cup which starts on Thursday is 110 million US Dollars that's a 300 per cent increase from the 2019 tournament but still significantly lower than the 440 million prize pot for men in Qatar last year.