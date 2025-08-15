LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /CM Omar Abdullah Promises Door-to-Door Signature Campaign for J&K Statehood

CM Omar Abdullah Promises Door-to-Door Signature Campaign for J&K Statehood

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 15, 2025, 21:29 IST | Updated: Aug 15, 2025, 21:29 IST
CM Omar Abdullah Promises Door-to-Door Signature Campaign for J&K Statehood
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has announced plans to launch a door-to-door signature campaign advocating for the restoration of J&K’s statehood.

Trending Topics

trending videos