Clinical kiwis go top | WION Sports

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 11:45 PM IST
New Zealand have made four wins out of four at the World Cup with a crushing 149-run victory in Chennai. Afghanistan were bowled out for just 139 and were sloppy in the field. 1996 World Cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore believes the Afghans paid for their mistakes in their field.

