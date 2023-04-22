Climate activists launch four day mass protest in London

Extinction Rebellion, an environmental advocacy organisation, started four days of protests in London on Friday, promising less commotion and greater participation than the massive blockades that have been its signature. This weekend, the group anticipates a gathering of 100,000 people outside the parliament, and so far, it claims that 30,000 individuals have expressed interest. It expects 40,000 to 50,000 people to show out to "The Big One" event, which will take place on Sunday in conjunction with the London Marathon.