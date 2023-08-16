Clashes between Shi'ite Hezbollah & residents of Christian town

Two people were killed in Lebanon on the 9th of August in clashes between the Shi'ite armed group, Hezbollah and the residents of a Christian town. The deadly violence broke out after residents surrounded an overturned truck, on a major highway linking Beirut to the Bekaa valley and Syria, which they claimed was carrying weapons and ammunition for the Hezbollah. Both sides blamed each other for opening fire first and in the ensuing exchange of fire, both sides lost a member. One day prior to the incident, Tel Aviv had threatened to "return Lebanon to the stone age" in any war against Hezbollah, following weeks of friction with the group along the countries' border. Mohammed Saleh brings you this report.