Cillian Murphy: Read Bhagavad Gita to prepare for 'Oppenheimer'

The most eagerly awaited Hollywood release of the year is Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. J. Robert Oppenheimer, a physicist who assisted in the creation of the first nuclear bombs, is the subject of the movie. Because of his involvement in the Manhattan Project, the physicist is frequently referred to as the "Father of the Atomic Bomb." The title role in the film will be portrayed by Cillian Murphy. The actor even read the Bhagavad Gita, the central text of Hinduism, as disclosed by the actor himself, in order to prepare for the part.