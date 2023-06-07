Chris Christie attacks Donald Trump as he launches 2024 presidential bid
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has thrown his hat into the ring he has launched his presidential campaign on Tuesday under the slogan because truth matters this is Christie's second presidential campaign and he is entering the growing Republican primary race as former U.S president Donald Trump's main antagonist the former New Jersey governor took aim at Trump throughout his campaign calling him a bitter angry man who wants power back for himself and Donald Trump made us smaller by dividing us even further and pitting one group against another.