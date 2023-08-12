Chinese Warship at Colombo Port: India says it monitors all developments that impact security
The day after a Chinese vessel berthed in Colombo harbour, India declared that it was "monitoring" any events that might have an impact on security concerns and that it was ready to take the required steps to protect its interests. The 138-person crewed 129-meter-long Chinese ship Hai Yang 24 Hao arrived in Colombo on August 10 and was due to depart the following day, according to a Sri Lankan Navy announcement.