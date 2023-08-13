videos
Chinese vessel prepares to dock to Colombo
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Aug 13, 2023, 11:35 PM IST
Sources report that a new Chinese Marine research vessel Shi Yan 6 is expected to dock at Colombo by October this year. Sri Lankan researchers to conduct scientific expeditions.
Depsang Plains across LAC remain a thorn in Indo-China ties
ECOWAS Parliament council to visit Niger
Ricky Kej on his first Grammy win, conversation with PM Narendra Modi and more
Hawaii wildfires wreak havoc, toll now 93
India to celebrate its 77th Independence day
Gravitas Plus: 76 years of independence: The evolution of Indian Diplomacy
Indian Air Force deploys fighter jets along Line of Actual Control (LAC)
Indian government fast-tracks 12 hydro-power projects in Arunachal Pradesh
Russia-Ukraine war: Will Artic be the next theatre of war?
India's 77th Independence day: PM Narendra Modi to unfurl Indian flag at Red Fort
Gravitas Plus: 76 years of independence: The evolution of Indian Diplomacy
Indian Air Force deploys fighter jets along Line of Actual Control (LAC)
Indian government fast-tracks 12 hydro-power projects in Arunachal Pradesh
Russia-Ukraine war: Will Artic be the next theatre of war?