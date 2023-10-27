Chinese vessel docks at Colombo port | WION Dispatch

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 07:25 PM IST
Amid the growing concerns in India about Beijing's increased activity in the Indian Ocean, another Chinese vessel has made its presence in the Sri Lankan port. This is the second vessel to be present in 14 months. According to China, Shiyan 6 is a research vessel which arrived at the Colombo port on Wednesday.

