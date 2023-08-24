An expose revealed how a single Chinese spy used fake LinkedIn profiles to lure British officials into handing over State Secrets a new revelation has come out Alicia Kearns totally chairperson of the Foreign Affairs committee has called out a phishing attempt on her parliament's official email address now Britain's conservative party politician who is outspoken about China's influence claimed that her email box was targeted a month ago she says that Microsoft spotted the hacking attempt and removed the offensive item the UK's following security authorities say that the hacking attempt has been traced back to China in a strong statement Alicia Kearns has said that this is only one of the many attempts by China to infiltrate the Parliament and silence those who are defending China's abuses.