Chinese spy over Malabar naval exercise off Australian waters with ‘over 300’ satellites

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
As India joins the US, Australia, and Japan for the Malabar Exercise in Australia, new data from commercial space obtained by the Australian Broadcasting Company (ABC), has revealed that China has been spying on the naval drills with hundreds of satellites. The satellites have also allegedly collected intelligence on military training activities involving the United States and other regional partners.

