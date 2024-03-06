Chinese robotic dogs shoot like a pro

We are living in the age of robots. Robots may not be around to just serve us ... and make our lives better. But with advancements in AI powered robotic dogs ... the questions of human life and death could soon depend on the split second decisions made by AI. In the latest ... Chinese scientists have developed robotic dogs ... that can shoot like a pro. Up until now, the legion of robotic dogs being produced by China were used as novelty electronic pets or for doing mundane tasks. But these robotic dogs ... now being developed in China ... can change the future of warfare. These robotic dogs have been tested to fire a machine gun with the accuracy of a skilled shooter. And guess what ... these dogs have already proven themselves to be better shooters ... than the best human soldiers on the battlefield. Mohammed Saleh brings you the details.