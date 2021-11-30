Chinese prez Xi Jinping pledges another 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses for Africa

Nov 30, 2021, 08:25 AM(IST) WION Video Team
During the summit in Senegal, China assured that it will deliver another 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Africa and encourage Chinese companies to invest no less than $10 billion in the continent over the next three years.
