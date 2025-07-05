LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Chinese President Xi Jinping to miss BRICS summit
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 05, 2025, 14:45 IST | Updated: Jul 05, 2025, 14:45 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping to miss BRICS summit
Videos Jul 05, 2025, 14:45 IST

Chinese President Xi Jinping to miss BRICS summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping will not attend the upcoming BRICS summit, which is set to take place in Brazil on July 6-7.

Trending Topics

trending videos