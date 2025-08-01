LOGIN
Published: Aug 01, 2025, 14:44 IST | Updated: Aug 01, 2025, 14:44 IST
Chinese military has announced annual naval exercise and maritime control with Russia

Russia and China are set to hold joint naval drills in the Sea of Japan from August 1 to 5. Chinese warships arrive in Russia for the 5-day drill.

